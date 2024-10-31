News & Insights

Heavy Rare Earths Limited Lists 16M Shares on ASX

October 31, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited announced the quotation of 16 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in its market activities. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially offering new investment opportunities for those interested in the rare earths sector.

