Heavy Rare Earths Limited Lists 16M Shares on ASX

Heavy Rare Earths Limited announced the quotation of 16 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in its market activities. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially offering new investment opportunities for those interested in the rare earths sector.

