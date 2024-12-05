Heavy Rare Earths Limited Launches $1.26M Rights Issue

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has initiated a non-renounceable rights issue, offering eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore the chance to purchase one new share at $0.03 for every two shares held, aiming to raise $1.26 million. The offer, fully underwritten, is open until December 16, 2024, providing a strategic opportunity for investors interested in expanding their stake in the company. This move is part of HRE’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and advance its rare earth exploration projects.

For further insights into AU:HRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.