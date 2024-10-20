Heavy Rare Earths Limited to Issue New Shares

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has announced plans to issue 40 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for November 6, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital through a placement or other type of issue, potentially attracting investors interested in the rare earths sector.

