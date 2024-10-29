Heavy Rare Earths Limited to Host Virtual AGM

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 28, encouraging shareholders to participate online and submit proxies by November 26. This move aligns with the company’s efforts to facilitate shareholder engagement and streamline voting processes. Investors are urged to stay updated through the ASX for any changes.

