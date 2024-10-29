News & Insights

Heavy Rare Earths Limited Announces Virtual AGM

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 28, 2024, allowing shareholders to vote and engage in discussions online. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxies early and participate through a dedicated registration link. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors interested in the company’s future developments to stay informed and engaged.

