Heavy Rare Earths Limited Announces New Stock Issue

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has announced a proposed issue of 34,137,575 ordinary fully paid securities through a non-renounceable pro rata offer. This initiative aims to raise capital with key dates including an ex-date of November 4, 2024, and an issue date of December 6, 2024. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock value.

