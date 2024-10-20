News & Insights

Heavy Rare Earths Acquires Promising Uranium Projects

October 20, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has entered into a binding agreement to acquire an 80% interest in uranium exploration rights on three promising projects in South Australia’s uranium-rich Curnamona Province. The projects, including Radium Hill, Lake Namba-Billeroo, and Prospect Hill, present a low-cost opportunity to discover uranium deposits in a region known for its significant resource endowment. This acquisition positions HRE to explore and potentially capitalize on these promising assets, enhancing its portfolio in the energy sector.

