Heavy rains in Argentina help corn sowing, wheat crop development

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rain in Argentina over the last week helped propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, after an earlier heat wave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness.

Lack of water in October worried farmers in the Pampas grains belt as they planted corn and soy, while already sown wheat crops struggled to develop under dry conditions. The South American country is a major exporter of all three crops.

"The improvement in soil moisture over the last few days has allowed planting and development of crops to advance," the exchange said in its weekly crop progress report.

Argentine growers have planted 28.4% of land expected to be planted with corn this season, with the harvest expected at 55 million tonnes.

The wheat harvest, set to conclude in January, is expected by the exchange at 19.8 million tonnes.

The 2021/2022 soy harvest in the country is expected by the exchange at 44 million tonnes. Some 7.1% of the soybean crop has been planted so far, propelled by stronger-than-expected rains in recent days, the exchange said in its report.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Paul Simao)

