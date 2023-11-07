News & Insights

Commodities

Heavy rains hit French grain crop as sowings come to a halt

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

November 07, 2023 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Heavy rainfall in France over the past two weeks has brought grain sowing virtually to a standstill in the European Union's largest grain grower and lower yields are to be expected in some regions, technical institute Arvalis said on Tuesday.

Concerns about prospects for the 2024 French harvest have contributed to a rise in European wheat prices BL2c1 this month.

Farmers benefited from very favourable sowing conditions at the start of the planting season, but above-average rainfall in the last ten days of October hampered sowings, Arvalis crop engineer Jean-Charles Deswarte told Reuters.

"In some regions, farmers could not even enter their field because it was so wet," he said.

Farmers had sown 62% of the expected soft wheat area in France by Oct. 30, compared with 55% a week earlier and a five-year average of 72%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. The situation was even worse for durum wheat, which was only 10% sown by the same date.

Rainfall was more than 30% above average over a large part of France last month, weather forecaster Meteo France said in a report. It expects showers every day in most grain-growing regions until at least Nov. 21.

The main concern for crops was in the centre and western parts of France, Deswarte said.

"They received a lot of rain over there and since farmers usually sow in the second part of October, they were not able to do much so far. And even if it stopped raining waterlogged soils mean they would not be able to enter the fields for a few days," Deswarte said.

"This will delay sowings even further and reduce yield potential," he added.

A one-month delay can cut grain crops' yield potential by 10% to 20%, he said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.