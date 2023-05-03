Heavy rain, floods kill at least 55 in Rwanda

By Philbert Girinema

KIGALI, May 3 (Reuters) - Heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in western Rwanda killing at least 55 people and rescuers were trying to help the injured and people trapped in their homes, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

"It rained heavily all night, causing immense suffering," François Habitegeko, governor of the Western Province, told Reuters, adding that the hardest-hit districts were Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, and Karongi.

"We have lost many lives and families. Around 55 people have died, not to mention the wounded and those trapped under their houses. We are trying to rescue as many people as possible."

The state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency posted a video clip on Twitter showing muddy water flowing fast along an inundated road and destroyed houses.

Habitegeko said the rain started at around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Tuesday and the River Sebeya had burst its banks.

"The soil was already soaked from the previous days of rain, which caused landslides that closed roads," he said.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency had said that the East African nation was expected to receive above-average rainfall in May.

(Reporting by Philbert Girinema; Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi Editing by Alexander Winning, Robert Birsel)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.