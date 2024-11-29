Heavy Minerals Ltd Updates Director’s Securities Interest

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Heavy Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Aaron Williams, through the Williams Family Trust, acquired 50,000 unquoted $0.25 options expiring in July 2026. This move, approved during the company’s recent AGM, is part of a free-attaching strategy for prepaid royalty funding.

