News & Insights

Stocks

Heavy Minerals Ltd Reports Successful AGM and Resource Potential

November 29, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Heavy Minerals Ltd has announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The company, listed on the ASX as HVY, focuses on mineral exploration projects in Western Australia and Mozambique, including significant resources of garnet and ilmenite. Investors may find potential in their Port Gregory and Red Hill projects, which hold large mineral resources.

For further insights into AU:HVY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.