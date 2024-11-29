Heavy Minerals Ltd Reports Successful AGM and Resource Potential

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Heavy Minerals Ltd has announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The company, listed on the ASX as HVY, focuses on mineral exploration projects in Western Australia and Mozambique, including significant resources of garnet and ilmenite. Investors may find potential in their Port Gregory and Red Hill projects, which hold large mineral resources.

