Heavy Minerals Ltd Issues Unquoted Options

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Heavy Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 375,000 unquoted securities, specifically options that will expire in August 2026, as part of previously disclosed transactions. These options have an exercise price of $0.25 and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could interest investors looking for potential growth in the company’s financial landscape.

For further insights into AU:HVY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.