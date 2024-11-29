News & Insights

Heavy Minerals Ltd Issues Unquoted Options

November 29, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Heavy Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 375,000 unquoted securities, specifically options that will expire in August 2026, as part of previously disclosed transactions. These options have an exercise price of $0.25 and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could interest investors looking for potential growth in the company’s financial landscape.

