Heavy Minerals Ltd Announces New Securities Issuance

Heavy Minerals Ltd is set to issue up to 375,000 new options, expiring on August 7, 2026, priced at $0.25 each. This strategic move aims to attract investors and strengthen its financial position. The proposed securities issue is scheduled for November 29, 2024, indicating a proactive approach to capital management.

