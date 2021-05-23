US Markets
GOOGL

Heavy metal rocks French President's palace after YouTube bet

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Millions of people tuned in on Sunday to watch France's Emmanuel Macron at a private heavy metal gig in the gardens of his Elysee presidential palace, part of a YouTube video by two comedians.

Link to YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neqCdyadqFA

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Millions of people tuned in on Sunday to watch France's Emmanuel Macron at a private heavy metal gig in the gardens of his Elysee presidential palace, part of a YouTube video by two comedians.

Macron pledged in February to welcome McFly and Carlito, two French YouTubers followed by 6.5 million people, in the Elysee if they succeeded in garnering more than 10 million views for a video promoting social distancing measures during the pandemic.

McFly and Carlito won the bet and were allowed to shoot a 36 minute video, which within hours of release on Sunday morning had been viewed almost 2.7 million times.

The French President and the YouTubers exchange stories during the show, which ends with a stroll in the Elysee gardens, where French band Ultra Vomit perform a hard rock version of the French lullaby "A Green Mouse" ("Une souris verte").

Macron's ratings in the 18-24 age group category have risen by eight points over a month, to 51%, versus a general approval rating of 40%, which is up three points, the latest poll published by "Journal du Dimanche" showed.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular