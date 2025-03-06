Heavy March Headwinds Continue: Stocks Market Indexes Down

Thursday, March 6, 2025



No rest for the weary, folks. The stock market took another slide today, giving back yesterday’s nice gains — and then some. The Dow shed -427 points, -0.99%, while the S&P 500 was down -104 points, -1.78%. The Nasdaq performed the worst of the major indexes for the session, down -483 points or -2.61%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slipped -1.63%.



It’s been a dire month for market indexes, no doubt. The Dow is -4.8% over that time period, the S&P 500 is -5.6%, the Nasdaq -8.7% and the Russell 2000 a stomach-churning -10.4% just since this time last month. Q4 earnings season was good overall, economic reports have thus far moved rather gracefully, but the forward outlook on tariffs and whether the AI spend has gotten out of hand are heavy March headwinds.



Tomorrow morning is the big Employment Situation report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), whereas of now it is still expected that 170K jobs (+4.0% unemployment) will have been filled for the month of February. Wednesday’s private-sector payrolls from ADP ADP came in only around half of what was estimated. Layoffs in the federal government began roughly a month ago, so we’ll see if this has any additional impact to jobs numbers.



Q4 Earnings Season Grinding to a Halt: COST, GAP, AVGO

Costco COST reported fiscal Q2 earnings after today’s closing bell, missing on the bottom line by 7 cents to $4.02 per share, but still up +9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $63.72 billion outpaced the $63.22 billion in the Zacks consensus. It’s the first earnings miss in two years for the big-box warehouse club, and shares are down another -1% after falling -2% for the regular trading day. Shares are still up +12% year to date.



Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.



The Gap GAP posted a very strong Q4 this afternoon, notching 54 cents per share versus the 36 cents analysts were looking for, on revenues of $4.1 billion that narrowly outperformed the $4.07 billion expected. Flagship Gap comps were +7% year over year; Banana Republic was +4%, somewhat offset by Athleta’s -2% comps from a year ago. Shares are surging +15% on the news in late trading.



Chipmaking major Broadcom AVGO beat bottom-line estimates by a solid dime to $1.60 per share after today’s close, on revenues of $14.92 billion which surged past $14.62 billion. Its AI business grew an extraordinary +77% from the same quarter a year ago, with free cash flow now at just over $6 billion. Broadcom shares are also jumping +15% in today’s after-market.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.