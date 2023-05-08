Heavy-Handed US Enforcement Prompts Crypto Companies to Eye Asian Market

It’s been a torrid year for crypto companies incorporated in the U.S.. A slew of enforcements against U.S. banks serving the blockchain industry, as well as American exchanges and cryptocurrency projects, have sent shockwaves through the crypto space. As the dust settles from the latest round of regulatory actions, U.S. crypto companies have begun eyeing friendlier jurisdictions – with Asia the prime target.

U.S. Crypto Companies Feel the Pinch

The Biden administration’s antipathy towards the crypto industry is well documented. This year, its position has moved from barely concealed hostility to direct attack, green-lighting a string of regulatory clampdowns that have effectively signaled that the U.S. is closed for crypto business. Operation Choke Point 2.0, as it’s unofficially known, has seen the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) tackle crypto companies that have raised funds from U.S. investors, while other government arms have simultaneously shuttered vital crypto banks.

The effect of this dual pincer movement has been to render running a crypto business on American soil fraught with risk. And it’s not just fly-by-night crypto startups that have felt the force of Operation Choke Point 2.0; even highly compliant companies such as Coinbase and Gemini have been stung, prompting the pair to ponder taking their business to friendlier climes.

Stringent Regulations Impact U.S. and EU Crypto Companies

The closure of Silvergate, Signature and Silicon Valley, coupled with the Fed’s denial of system membership for Wyoming bank Custodia, have restricted the fiat rails available to U.S. crypto companies. In Europe, meanwhile, the Markets in Crypto Act has imposed tight restrictions on crypto platforms and token issuers. For companies trying to navigate these major crypto regions, compliance has become a minefield. No wonder some companies are proactively seeking to set up shop in less exacting jurisdictions.

Coinbase and Gemini have led the charge, revealing plans to expand operations in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. Gemini has appointed a regional CEO, Pravijt Tiwana, to oversee its APAC expansion, while Coinbase is preparing to launch products in Abu Dhabi including derivatives trading.

Stephan Lutz is CEO of derivatives exchange Bitmex. In his view, Asia is the logical starting point for crypto companies fleeing U.S. and EU overreach. “While the U.S. is choking the industry and the EU has lower interest from users combined with a smaller market, Asian markets have a broad customer base with access to services,” says Lutz. “Consequently, Asia is the horse to bet on in the near-midterm, with some CIS markets like Turkey and UAE as the second fastest growing market segment.”

He adds: “Regulation is more clearly defined and commercially viable in markets like Hong Kong, Singapore, and UAE since China is experimenting with CBDCs, and Chinese banks in Hong Kong are now actively asked to support crypto businesses. To a money manager that means China is preparing for the asset class, making it a much lower risk to allocate funds to it than say six months ago.”

Crypto Goes East

With a supportive regulatory environment, active venture capital players, and a diversified talent pool, the Asian market has a lot to offer forward-thinking crypto companies. Andrey Stoychev sees this geographical shift as part of a broader trend that has been accelerated by U.S. enforcement.

The Project Manager for Nexo’s crypto brokerage Nexo Prime explains: “Dissecting between Asia and the U.S. is missing the bigger picture, which is that companies in this nascent space and their capital will naturally seek more accommodating jurisdictions with efficient crypto on- and off-ramp infrastructure.”

According to Stoychev, “There are already telltale signs of a shift in where the most potent global crypto hub will be, with Asia and the EU both emerging as frontrunners. The UAE has embarked on a welcoming journey and is preparing its virtual asset service provider (VASP) licensing regime. Additionally, the robust financial infrastructure and expertise in countries such as Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong – where banks are encouraged to adopt a crypto-friendly posture – could help create a reliable global crypto ecosystem.”

Despite the EU’s passage of the controversial Markets in Crypto Act, Stoychev believes the region retains appeal to prospective crypto companies, noting: “In Europe, France appears to take the lead in regulatory engagement by considering fast-tracking solutions for the licensing of existing crypto businesses.”

With rumors that Operation Choke Point 2.0 has further targets in its sights, the regulatory assault on U.S. crypto firms is showing no signs of letting up. Faced with an uncertain legislative environment on home soil, complete with the compliance costs, legal fees, and risk of punitive penalties this brings, it’s no wonder American blockchain businesses have begun exploring overseas markets.

Should the Biden administration’s all-out assault on the industry continue, the trickle of companies taking their business abroad could turn into a torrent. If APAC can avoid the sledgehammer approach taken by U.S. enforcers, it has the potential to evolve into the epicenter of the crypto industry.

