Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital -Reuters witnesses

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire was heard coming from the main military camp and some residential areas of Burkina Faso's capital early on Friday morning, Reuters reporters said.

Several armed soldiers were seen along the main avenue leading to the presidency, some administrative buildings and the national television, which has stopped broadcasting, Reuters reporters said.

A spokesman for the military government that seized power in January was unreachable.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Mark Heinrich and Catherine Evans)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 3192 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

