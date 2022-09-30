World Markets

Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital -Reuters witnesses

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire was heard coming from the main military camp and some residential areas of Burkina Faso's capital early on Friday morning, Reuters reporters said.

