Heavy fire from Lebanon targets northern Israel amid concern over Gaza spillover

January 06, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

      LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
    

      Hezbollah targets northern Israel
    

      Western diplomats seek to contain war in Gaza
    

      Tensions high since Hamas leader killed
    

  
    By Ari Rabinovitch
       JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Heavy fire from
Lebanon targeted northern Israel on Saturday, the Israeli
military said, adding it had responded by striking a "terrorist
cell" that took part in the attack, as top U.S. and European
diplomats sought to stop spillover from the Gaza war.
    Shortly after rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel,
the military said that "approximately 40 launches from Lebanon
toward the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified".
    There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
    Powerful Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it hit a key
Israeli observation post early on Saturday with 62 rockets as a
"preliminary response" to the killing of Hamas' deputy chief
earlier this week.
        Tensions have been high since Hamas deputy leader Saleh
al-Arouri was killed by a drone on Tuesday in the southern
suburbs of Beirut, the stronghold of Hamas' Iranian-backed
Lebanese ally Hezbollah, in an attack widely attributed to sworn
foe Israel.
        The head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday
Lebanon would be "exposed" to more Israeli operations if his
group did not respond to the killing.
    
    WESTERN DIPLOMACY
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the European
Union's senior diplomat Josep Borrell began a new diplomatic
push on Friday to stop the spillover from the three-month-old
Gaza war into Lebanon, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Red
Sea shipping lanes.
    Israel and Hezbollah often trade fire across the border, the
West Bank is boiling with emotion and the Iran-aligned Houthis
seem determined to continue attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes
until Israel halts its bombardment of Gaza.
    Israel's onslaught began after Hamas militants from Gaza
attacked Israel on Oct. 7, with 1,200 people killed and 240
taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
        The offensive, aimed at wiping out the Islamist movement
that rules Gaza, has killed 22,600 people, according to
Palestinian health officials, and devastated the densely
populated enclave of 2.3 million people.
    There has been no let up in the conflict despite several
trips to the region by Blinken and other senior diplomats.
    The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on
Saturday that 18 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli attack
on a house east of Khan Younis in Gaza.
   And in the West Bank village of Beit Rima, the Palestinian
health ministry said a 17-year-old was shot dead by Israeli
forces and four other people were injured.
    Israel, which says it has killed 8,000 militants since the 
Oct. 7 Hamas attack, has announced a more targeted approach as
it faces global pressure to limit huge civilian casualties.
    Israel has listed 175 soldiers as killed in action since its
offensive began.
    Blinken is due to visit the West Bank during his week-long
tour starting on Friday in Turkey, which has offered to mediate.
He will also hold talks in Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the United
Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
    Hamas, which is sworn to Israel's destruction, is backed by
Iran. Other Iranian-backed militants have hit U.S. forces in
Iraq and Syria and struck Israel from Lebanon in what they call 
revenge for Israel's attempt to Hamas.
    The traumatised residents of Gaza, most of whose population
have been displaced by the bombardment, are facing a devastating
humanitarian crisis, with food, medicine and fuel in low supply.
    
  

