Heavy China platinum imports spur shortages elsewhere, WPIC says

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Stronger than expected shipments of platinum to China in the first half of the year spurred shortages elsewhere as supply declined from mines and recycling, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Monday.

It was difficult to track what happened to some of the Chinese imports, so the platinum market was in surplus on paper but on the ground tightness sent lease rates surging to the highest levels in a decade, the WPIC said in its latest quarterly report.

"It certainly is weird to have a really big surplus published yet unavailability of metal in the spot market," said Trevor Raymond, the WPIC's head of research.

Lease rates for platinum peaked at around 10% in May, higher than at the peak of the pandemic. The one-month lease rate has eased back to 3.6%, still much higher than the 10-year average of 0.3%, Raymond added.

China imported 1.44 million ounces of platinum in the first six months of the year, but 645,000 ounces of that could not be tracked in terms how it was used, partly due to restrictions on travel in the country, Raymond said.

"While speculative flows are certainly part of it... there also seems to be more consumption, but we can't prove it and it's frustrating that it doesn't appear in our supply-demand data."

Some buying may be due to low prices of platinum XPT=, which have shed 13% this year and last week hit the lowest in over two years, Raymond added.

China may be increasing its platinum loadings in catalytic converters of heavy vehicles due to stricter emission standards, he said.

Around 40% of platinum is used in vehicle exhausts to remove harmful emissions. It is also widely used in jewellery.

Total supply is forecast to decline 8% this year, with mine supply having declined 4% in the second quarter. Higher Russian output was offset by declines elsewhere, the report said.

Investment demand was hit by fears of a global recession and rising interest rates, causing holdings in exchange traded funds (ETFs) to fall by 89,000 ounces in the quarter, the report said.

The published data resulted in a platinum surplus of 349,000 ounces in the second quarter and an expected full-year surplus of 974,000 ounces.

Following are supply and demand numbers and comparisons.

ANNUAL PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

2021

2022f

2022f/2021 % change

SUPPLY

Refined Production

6,297

5,794

-8%

Producer Inventory +/-

-93

N/A

Recycling

1,936

1,720

-11%

TOTAL SUPPLY

8,140

7,514

-8%

DEMAND

Automotive

2,638

3,015

14%

Jewellery

1,953

1,959

0%

Industrial

2,507

2,132

-15%

- of which chemical

651

632

-3%

- Petroleum

172

184

7%

- Electrical

135

119

-12%

- Glass

744

359

-52%

- Medical

256

265

4%

- Other

551

572

4%

Investment

-45

-565

N/A

- Bars, Coins

332

285

-14%

- ETF Holdings

-238

-550

N/A

- Exchange Stocks

-139

-300

N/A

TOTAL DEMAND

7,053

6,540

-7%

MARKET BALANCE

1,087

974

-10%

Above Ground Stocks

3,638

4,612

27%

QUARTERLY PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

Q2 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q2/Q2 % change

SUPPLY

Refined Production

1,566

1,269

1,546

-1%

Producer Inventory +/-

+18

-26

-21

N/A

Recycling

523

445

437

-16%

TOTAL SUPPLY

2,106

1,688

1,961

-7%

DEMAND

Automotive

657

744

708

8%

Jewellery

470

469

496

5%

Industrial

546

510

551

1%

- of which chemical

195

114

158

-19%

- Petroleum

39

42

46

17%

- Electrical

35

30

27

-23%

- Glass

83

109

100

21%

- Medical

62

68

68

8%

- Other

131

147

152

16%

Investment

187

-165

-142

N/A

- Bars, Coins

107

61

70

-34%

- ETF Holdings

31

-169

-89

N/A

- Exchange Stocks

49

-58

-123

N/A

TOTAL DEMAND

1,860

1,558

1,612

-13%

MARKET BALANCE

247

130

349

42%

* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q2 2022

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Josie Kao)

