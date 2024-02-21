Heathrow Reports Adj. Pretax Profit In 2023; Revenue Up 26.6%

(RTTNews) - Heathrow reported that, for the year ended 31 December 2023, the Group recorded a profit before tax of 701 million pounds compared to 169 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit before tax was 38 million pounds compared to a loss of 684 million pounds, previous year.

For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue increased to 3.69 billion pounds from 2.91 billion pounds, a 26.6% increase compared to 2022. Aeronautical revenue increased by 31.6%. Passenger numbers were 79.2 million, an increase of 29% on the previous year.

"In 2024, we are expected to deliver even further improved service to more passengers, but with airport charges cut by 20% in real terms. We will have to pull every lever to become more efficient and make tough choices on where we spend and invest our money to overcome the huge cost challenge set by the CAA and remain profitable over the next three years," said Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow CEO.

