Heathrow passenger numbers down 83% in March

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport passenger numbers fell 83% in March compared to the same month last year, Britain's biggest airport said in a statement on Monday, as the pandemic continued to hit travel.

Britain's aviation industry is hoping that flying will rebound in late May once COVID-19 restrictions are eased, but uncertainty remains after government proposals for allowing travel fell short of industry hopes.

