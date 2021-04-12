Heathrow passenger numbers down 83% in March

Heathrow Airport passenger numbers fell 83% in March compared to the same month last year, Britain's biggest airport said in a statement on Monday, as the pandemic continued to hit travel.

Britain's aviation industry is hoping that flying will rebound in late May once COVID-19 restrictions are eased, but uncertainty remains after government proposals for allowing travel fell short of industry hopes.

