Heathrow calls for UK passenger testing to win 'quarantine roulette'

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Heathrow Airport called on the British government to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that the country risked losing a game of global "quarantine roulette" after passenger numbers tumbled 96% in the second quarter.

"The UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said. "Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette."

"Our European competitors are racing ahead with passenger testing, if the UK doesn't act soon global Britain will be nothing more than a campaign slogan," Holland-Kaye said.

Passenger numbers fell 96% in the second quarter while cargo volumes fell over 30%.

