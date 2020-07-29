Heathrow calls for UK passenger testing to win 'quarantine roulette'

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport called on the British government to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that the country risked losing a game of global "quarantine roulette" after passenger numbers tumbled 96% in the second quarter.

"The UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said. "Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette."

"Our European competitors are racing ahead with passenger testing, if the UK doesn't act soon global Britain will be nothing more than a campaign slogan," Holland-Kaye said.

Passenger numbers fell 96% in the second quarter while cargo volumes fell over 30%.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.