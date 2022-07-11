Heathrow apologises for poor service, could ask for more flights cuts

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow Airport apologised for unacceptable service in recent weeks, with long queues, delays for those with reduced mobility and baggage issues, as it struggled to cope with 40 years of passenger growth in four months.

The airport, which handled nearly six million passengers in June, said rebuilding capacity quickly was "very challenging".

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: "We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government's requirement to minimise disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.