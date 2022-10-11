Heathrow Airport warns on demand outlook for travel

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest airport Heathrow warned that the demand outlook for the coming winter was uncertain given the growing economic headwinds plus the impact of a new wave of COVID-19 and the escalating situation in Ukraine.

Its warning came after 5.8 million passengers passed through the airport during September, 15% below levels seen in 2019, as travel demand recovers from the pandemic but was capped by the airport due to labour shortages.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

