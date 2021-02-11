Commodities

Heathrow Airport warns of more job losses from border restrictions

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The boss of Heathrow Airport said on Thursday that more jobs could be lost in aviation if the government doesn't provide more support to the industry and begin to outline how it will lift COVID-19 restrictions.

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The boss of Heathrow Airport said on Thursday that more jobs could be lost in aviation if the government doesn't provide more support to the industry and begin to outline how it will lift COVID-19 restrictions.

"Unless we see some recovery plan from the government and some support for the aviation sector financially then I'm afraid that more jobs are at risk," Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye told Sky News.

He said that between 15,000 and 25,000 jobs had been lost across the airport over the last 11 months.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters