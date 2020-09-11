Commodities

Heathrow Airport warns of jobs risk if no aviation recovery

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Heathrow Airport's CEO warned that up to a third of the 75,000 jobs across the airport could be at risk if the aviation sector does not recover, after passenger numbers at the London hub fell 81.5% in August because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport's CEO warned that up to a third of the 75,000 jobs across the airport could be at risk if the aviation sector does not recover, after passenger numbers at the London hub fell 81.5% in August because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

"Furlough is going to be a cliff edge when that comes to an end at the end of October," CEO John Holland-Kaye told Sky News on Friday.

"I think that there's at least a third of those jobs are at risk if we don't see the aviation sector recovery."

Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, employs about 7,000 employees directly but about 75,000 work for different companies across the airport.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular