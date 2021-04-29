Oil

Heathrow Airport plunges to $459 mln loss in first quarter

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, said on Thursday losses widened in its first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hammer travel.

For the three months to March 31, Heathrow's adjusted pre-tax loss was 329 million pounds ($459 million) versus 41 million pounds in the same period last year as only 1.7 million passengers travelled through the airport - down 91% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

($1 = 0.7164 pounds)

