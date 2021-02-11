Commodities

Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plunge 89% in January

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest, said passenger numbers plunged 89% in January compared to the same month last year, and cargo volume fell 21%, as the aviation industry suffers in Britain's latest lockdown and from tighter border controls.

"We need to see the flight plan for the safe restart of international travel as part of the prime minister's roadmap on 22 February," Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said on Thursday.

