Heathrow Airport passenger numbers fall 81.5% in August

Britain's Heathrow Airport said passenger numbers in August were down 81.5% compared to last year, as it repeated its call for the UK government to introduce testing as an alternative to the country's 14-day quarantine rule.

Heathrow, which before the COVID-19 pandemic was the busiest airport in Europe, said that North American passenger numbers were down 95% compared to last year as the 14-day quarantine rule deters long-haul travel.

"Heathrow urges the government to introduce testing as an alternative to 14-day quarantine to protect millions of jobs across the UK and to kickstart the economic recovery," the airport said in a statement on Friday.

