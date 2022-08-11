Heathrow Airport expects 16 mln passengers in July-Sept

Oil

Aug 11 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow said on Thursday more than 6 million people travelled through Britain's busiest airport in July and expects about 16 million passengers between July and September as travel rebounds.

Heathrow said there had been fewer last-minute flight cancellations and smoother operations after it capped the number of departures last month to cope with airport disruptions.

"Integral to increasing the departing passenger cap is increasing airline ground handler capacity and resilience, and we have initiated a review of ground handling to support that objective," Heathrow said in a statement.

The airport capped the number of departures at 100,000 per day from July to Sept. 11 to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations, to the consternation of some airlines.

Nearly 6 million passengers travelled through the airport in June.

