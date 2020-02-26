Heathrow Airport earnings rise 4.6% in 2019

Oil

Britain's Heathrow Airport reported a 4.6% rise in annual earnings boosted by higher passenger numbers, and said that it is set to be overtaken as Europe's busiest airport, strengthening the case for expansion.

Heathrow reported adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 1.9 billion pounds ($2.47 billion) for 2019, up 4.6%, on revenues that rose 3.4% to 3.1 billion pounds.

The airport, the largest in Britain, has a project to build a third runway, which it says it can do without compromising environmental targets, but the project is subject to a legal challenge.

France's hub airport Charles de Gaulle is set to overtake Heathrow as the busiest airport in Europe in the next two years, Heathrow warned.

Heathrow Airport is owned by Ferrovial FER.MC, Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, among others.

