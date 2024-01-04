Heat-related buckle at railway line behind Fortescue's recent train derailment

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian mining giant Fortescue FMG.AX on Thursday said a "heat buckle" in its railway line was behind the derailment of multiple iron-ore cars which cut the supply of the commodity to its Western Australia operations last Saturday.

