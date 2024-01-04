News & Insights

Heat-related buckle at railway line behind Fortescue's recent train derailment

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

January 04, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian mining giant Fortescue FMG.AX on Thursday said a "heat buckle" in its railway line was behind the derailment of multiple iron-ore cars which cut the supply of the commodity to its Western Australia operations last Saturday.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.