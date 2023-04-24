Heat Biologics (FRA:1HB) Price Target Decreased by 14.01% to 8.44

The average one-year price target for Heat Biologics (FRA:1HB) has been revised to 8.44 / share. This is an decrease of 14.01% from the prior estimate of 9.82 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.43 to a high of 9.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 261.94% from the latest reported closing price of 2.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heat Biologics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HB is 0.00%, a decrease of 35.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 2,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 706K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HB by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 241K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HB by 57.06% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 157K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HB by 44.47% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 100K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

