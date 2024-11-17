Hearts and Minds Investments Updates 2024/2025 Portfolio

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (AU:HM1) has released an update.
Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (HM1) has unveiled its refreshed 2024/2025 Conference Portfolio, comprising a selection of stocks presented at the recent Sohn Hearts & Minds Investment Leaders Conference. This portfolio, updated annually, constitutes around a third of HM1’s total investments and includes prominent companies such as Airbus, BlackLine, and Eli Lilly. Investors can look forward to a strategic mix of global firms poised for potential growth over the next year.
