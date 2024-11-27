News & Insights

Hearts and Minds Investments Secures Strong AGM Support

November 27, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (AU:HM1) has released an update.

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, with each gaining a significant majority of votes in favor. This outcome highlights the confidence investors have in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

