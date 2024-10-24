Hearts and Minds Investments Announces Hybrid AGM

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (AU:HM1) has released an update.

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2024. The meeting will be held both in-person in Sydney and online, allowing shareholders to participate and vote. This hybrid format ensures greater accessibility and engagement for investors keen on the company’s performance and future plans.

