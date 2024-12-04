News & Insights

Stocks

Hearts and Minds Investments Announces CEO Succession

December 04, 2024 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (AU:HM1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (ASX: HM1) has announced the retirement of its founding CEO, Paul Rayson, effective February 2025, with Brett Jollie set to succeed him. Rayson has been pivotal in the company’s growth and its significant contributions to Australian medical research, amassing $70 million since its inception. Jollie’s extensive experience in funds management is expected to guide HM1 in maintaining its impressive investment returns and philanthropic impact.

For further insights into AU:HM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.