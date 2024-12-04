Hearts and Minds Investments Announces CEO Succession

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (AU:HM1) has released an update.

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (ASX: HM1) has announced the retirement of its founding CEO, Paul Rayson, effective February 2025, with Brett Jollie set to succeed him. Rayson has been pivotal in the company’s growth and its significant contributions to Australian medical research, amassing $70 million since its inception. Jollie’s extensive experience in funds management is expected to guide HM1 in maintaining its impressive investment returns and philanthropic impact.

