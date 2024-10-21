News & Insights

Hearts and Minds Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd (AU:HM1) has released an update.

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest with Guy Fowler acquiring 33,867 fully paid ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition brings Fowler’s total holdings to 1,325,939 shares, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

