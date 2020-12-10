Hearts aflutter, China's pigeon racing enthusiasts spend big to indulge their passion

By comparison Belgium, the traditional heartland of the sport, has about 20,000 pigeon fanciers.

That said, most of the huge sums that go into the sport are from deep-pocketed top-tier enthusiasts, eager to get their hands on coveted blood lines.

In November this year, a Chinese collector made headlines when he paid 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for a racing pigeon at an auction in Belgium - the latest in a string of eye-catching bids by Chinese fanciers that have driven up prices.

Some Chinese breeders are also willing to bid heavily on their own birds at auctions to increase their market value.

A Hangzhou-based breeder, who gave his name as Ying, travelled to Beijing last month for an auction, buying back six of his own pigeons which had placed well in races.

Ying, who bought them at prices ranging from 15,000 to 50,000 yuan, didn't think twice about the cash he spent.

"I'm so in love with pigeons. I love them so much. In my heart, pigeons come first and my wife and children second," he said.

($1 = 6.5368 Chinese yuan)

