Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.28

The board of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 3.7% on the 29th of November to $0.28, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.27. This takes the annual payment to 2.3% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Heartland Financial USA's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Heartland Financial USA has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Heartland Financial USA's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 23%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 23.3% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 20% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Heartland Financial USA Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Heartland Financial USA has grown earnings per share at 8.1% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Heartland Financial USA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Heartland Financial USA that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

