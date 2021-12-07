Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) insiders sold US$754k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Quite a few Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Heartland Financial USA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Martin Schmitz, for US$495k worth of shares, at about US$52.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$49.94. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Heartland Financial USA didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HTLF Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Heartland Financial USA

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Heartland Financial USA insiders own about US$113m worth of shares (which is 5.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Heartland Financial USA Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Heartland Financial USA, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Heartland Financial USA you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

