Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.56, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTLF was $52.56, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.04 and a 43.18% increase over the 52 week low of $36.71.

HTLF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.86. Zacks Investment Research reports HTLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.6%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the htlf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

