Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HTLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.01, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTLF was $39.01, representing a -24.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.85 and a 54.46% increase over the 52 week low of $25.26.

HTLF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.62. Zacks Investment Research reports HTLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.78%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

