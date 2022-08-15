Heartland Financial USA Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HTLF

In trading on Monday, shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.40, changing hands as high as $47.76 per share. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTLF's low point in its 52 week range is $39.27 per share, with $54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.