News & Insights

Stocks

Heartland Financial reports Q3 EPS $1.17, consensus $1.17

October 29, 2024 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.73% or 3.78% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.68% or 3.73% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP, for the second quarter of 2024, and 3.14% or 3.18% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP, for the third quarter of 2023. Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 were: Total interest income was $253.8 million compared to $245.4 million, an increase of $8.4 million or 3%, primarily attributable to an increase in yields on average earning assets. During the third quarter of 2024, HTLF recorded $5.3 million in additional interest income for a security that paid off.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HTLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.