Heartland Financial reports Q3 EPS $1.17, consensus $1.17

Reports Q3 Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.73% or 3.78% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.68% or 3.73% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP, for the second quarter of 2024, and 3.14% or 3.18% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP, for the third quarter of 2023. Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 were: Total interest income was $253.8 million compared to $245.4 million, an increase of $8.4 million or 3%, primarily attributable to an increase in yields on average earning assets. During the third quarter of 2024, HTLF recorded $5.3 million in additional interest income for a security that paid off.

