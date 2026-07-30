Heartland Express Swings To Q2 Profit On Lower Expenses And Gain On Asset Sales; Revenue Drops

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD), a trucking and transportation company, on Thursday reported second-quarter profit, helped by lower operating expenses and gains on disposal of property and equipment, despite lower revenue.

Net income was $10.58 million or $0.14 per share, compared with a loss of $10.86 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter, supported by lower salaries, wages and benefits expenses, reduced operating costs, and a $25.05 million gain on disposal of property and equipment.

Operating income was $16.549 million, compared with an operating loss of $12.419 million in the prior-year period.

Operating revenue declined to $184.126 million from $210.387 million a year earlier.

In the morning trade, HTLD shares were down nearly 1% at $12.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.