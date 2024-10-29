News & Insights

Heartland Express Q3 Results Miss Estimates

October 29, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported Tuesday a net loss of $9.28 million or $0.12 per share for the third quarter, narrower than $10.70 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Operating revenue for the quarter declined to $259.86 million from $295.03 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.01 per share on revenues of $268.44 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

